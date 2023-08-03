Houston ISD to offer sign-on bonuses for new bus drivers

HOUSTON – The Houston Independent School District announced Wednesday that the district will offer sign-on bonuses for new bus drivers.

The district said they will offer a $3,000 sign-on bonus for the first 50 CDL drivers that are hired for the 2023-2024 school year.

Along with the 50 available CDL driver positions, HISD is also looking to recruit 80 non-CDL bus drivers and will offer a $1,500 sign-on bonus to those successfully hired.

In addition to the hiring incentives, drivers who have perfect attendance will receive an extra $500 for each month they don’t miss a day of work.

Drivers hired by the district will receive the following:

CDL training classes

Starting pay at $18.00 hourly

Guaranteed minimum of 6 hours per day

Health, dental, vision and other benefit options

Teachers Retirement System participation

403 (b) retirement plan options

“HISD Transportation is the largest single district provider of school bus service in the state of Texas and employs more than 1,200 employees with roughly 1,000 buses in service. Over 900 of those buses are used to transport approximately 36,000 students to and from school daily, traveling more than 87,000 miles a day and about 18 million miles each year,” the district said.

If you are interested in applying, click here.