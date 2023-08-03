87º
Join Insider

LIVE

Local News

1 dead after triple shooting in SW Houston, HPD says

Moriah Ballard, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Triple shooting, Houston crime
FHP, Florida Highway Patrol, Police lights, Police siren, Police car, State Trooper, Police light (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A person has been shot and killed in a triple shooting in southwest Houston.

Houston police say the shooting took place Wednesday evening in the 13900 block of Main Street.

Details were limited, however, two other people were also shot at the scene.

HPD officials are en route to the scene.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Moriah Ballard joined the KPRC 2 digital team in the fall of 2021. Prior to becoming a digital content producer in Southeast Texas and a Houstonian, Moriah was an award-winning radio host in her hometown of Lorain, Ohio and previously worked as a producer/content creator in Cleveland. Her faith, family, and community are her top passions.

email

twitter