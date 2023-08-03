1 dead after triple shooting in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – A person has been shot and killed in a triple shooting in southwest Houston.
Houston police say the shooting took place Wednesday evening in the 13900 block of Main Street.
Details were limited, however, two other people were also shot at the scene.
HPD officials are en route to the scene.
HPD commander and PIO are en route to a scene in the 13900 block of Main Street.
Preliminary info is three were shot, one deceased.
