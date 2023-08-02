Residents in East Aldine share thoughts about flooding from University of Houston survey

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: The Buffalo Bayou, a constant source of flooding, winds through the city on November 12, 2021 in Houston, Texas. The infrastructure legislation passed by Congress and awaiting President Biden's signature includes money for storm and disaster preparation projects. Houston has seen a rise in flooding and could be one such project to receive funds. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

EAST ALDINE – A recent survey from the University of Houston found residents within the city are mainly concerned with crime, flooding, and street conditions.

On Tuesday, KPRC focused on the flooding aspect.

KPRC 2′s Re’Chelle Turner spoke to residents in the East Aldine area and The Harris County Flood Control District.

Scott Elmer with The Harris County Flood Control District says crews are working hard to complete the Lauder Stormwater Detention Basin in East Aldine.

“It’s a large storage area for Stormwater. In this particular case, it’s about 478 million gallons of water that can be stored in this basin rather than where it impacts people,” Chief of Partnership and Programs Scott Elmer said.

People who live near the boundaries of the Lauder site on the Westside are no strangers to flooding.

Elizabeth Field has lived in the community for about six years and says it floods every time it rains.

“If we get a good soaking, it’s going to flood around here,” Field says.

Field wasn’t surprised to learn that 72% of residents believe that flooding should be a top priority in the upcoming election.

That’s according to a survey from the University of Houston.

“It’s a major concern. We flood out and we don’t get enough coverage to repair. My husband and I don’t know where to go,” Field said.

The survey also found that 83% of residents believe that crime should be a top priority. Sixty-five percent believe that road and street conditions should be a top priority. Another 65% believe that the economy and jobs should be a top priority. Forty-four percent believe that affordable housing should be a top priority.

The Harris County Flood Control District says they have about 237 projects in their 2018 billion-dollar bond program. About 30 projects are complete and officials say they continue to work hard to mitigate the flood problem.

“We have also recently partnered with the General Land Office and have a list of 39 projects totaling about $828 million dollars that will become really quick projects,” Elmer said.

The Harris County Flood Control District says they hope to have the Lauder Basin complete by next year.

The full survey report is available on the Hobby School website.