Small plane crashes through fence after running out of gas in Rosenberg, manager confirms; No injuries reported

Small plane crashes through fence after running out of gas in Rosenberg, manager confirms

ROSENBERG, Texas – A small plane with one person onboard has reportedly crashed through a fence after running out of gas in the Rosenberg area.

According to the Lane Aviation manager, the situation took place near the 3200 block of FM 2218 Road.

The plane appears to be a Piper Fixed Wing Single-Engine registered in Pearland.

Details were limited, however, the manager said that officials from the Department of Public Safety are on their way to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.