Houston woman handed 40-year-sentence for sexually exploiting toddlers

HOUSTON – A Houston woman has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting toddlers, the United States Department of Justice announced Wednesday.

Elexis Kiera Sidney, 29, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child as well as distribution, receipt and possession of child pornography on May 24, 2022.

Sidney was ordered to serve a total of 480 months in federal prison - 360, 120, 120 and 120 months for the sexual exploitation of a child, distribution, receipt and possession convictions, respectively. the DOJ said.

At the hearing, the court heard from the mother of a 3-year-old relative that Sidney had allegedly recorded herself sexually abusing. This woman detailed how she felt betrayed by what Sidney did to her daughter when she was supposed to be babysitting her.

“The court noted a psychological evaluation Sidney underwent in which the doctor concluded she was at an average to high risk to reoffend. The court also heard how Sidney has a strong interest in children and has had since she was 10 years old,” U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release.

Sidney came to the attention of law enforcement in December 2018 when authorities said they observed her posting sexually-explicit material involving children in a private Kik chat group.

After posting an image of herself naked in the bathroom, she then posted a video of herself again in the same situation, investigators said.

“However, this time, a nude, pre-pubescent male child approximately two years of age was with her while she was touching herself,” the DOJ said.

Investigators said on Dec. 10, 2018, authorities went to Sidney’s residence and she admitted to creating the videos and utilizing the Kik account. The minor victim who was identified as her relative was at the residence as well, authorities said.

Authorities conducted a forensic examination of Sidney’s electronic devices and online storage account. According to investigators, it was discovered that Sidney had been distributing and receiving child pornography in the Kik chat group since November 2018. Authorities also found additional images and videos of Sidney sexually abusing the same child, as well as two images of a 3-year-old relative.

Law enforcement reported that they also found approximately 100 images and 120 videos of child pornography.

Authorities said Sidney was further ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution to the victims and will serve the rest of her life on supervised release for the sexual exploitation conviction following the completion of her prison term. During that time, Hamdani said she will have to comply with requirements designed to restrict her access to children. Sidney will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

“The depravity of what this woman did to her own relatives – 2 and 3-year-old children - is abhorrent,” Hamdani said. “Instead of protecting the toddlers, she used them to feed her sick sexual deviancy, one she displayed on social media. Thankfully, we can now protect these young lives and mitigate future dangers by helping put Sidney where she belongs for the next few decades – behind federal prison bars.”

Sidney will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

