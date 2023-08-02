Give this adorable pup a name: Future service dog to be given to disabled veteran or first responder

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans, in partnership with Kroger, announced on Wednesday a joint collaboration with America’s VetDogs to name and train their second future service dog -- a service dog that needs a name.

Texans fans have opportunity to help name the new puppy. Starting Wednesday through Aug. 4 at 5 p.m., fans can vote on their favorite name to be entered for a chance to win a Texans Pup prize pack.

The available names are:

Blitz

Steel

H

Liberty

You can register to vote and learn more about the naming contest here.

The Texans’ newest addition is a 9-week-old male, black golden/Labrador retriever mix, who will undergo comprehensive training and socialization while he is with the team. Over the next 16 to 18 months, the puppy will train alongside Texans staff, players and fans, as well as participate in community events, meet and greets, and select home games. This opportunity will allow the puppy to become acclimated to various environments and socialize with diverse individuals. Fans will be able to follow @TexansPup on Instagram to stay up-to-date on his training and scheduled local appearances.

After the early training period in Houston, the puppy will return to the America’s VetDogs campus in Smithtown, New York, to begin formal service dog training. Once fully trained, the golden/labrador retriever mix will be carefully matched, at no cost, with a veteran or first responder with disabilities. America’s VetDogs is renowned for providing service dogs to veterans and first responders, offering enhanced mobility and renewed independence to those in need.

“Partnering with Kroger and America’s VetDogs on this endeavor for the second time is an incredible honor for us,” Houston Texans President Greg Grissom said. “Our shared commitment to supporting our veterans and first responders makes this special collaboration a natural fit. We’re thrilled to welcome another pup to our Texans family and are excited to have our fans help us name him as we continue to incorporate their feedback in all that we do. We can’t wait to see the positive impact our future service dog will make on the life of an American hero.”