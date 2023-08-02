Canadian PM Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JULY 07: (RUSSIA OUT) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and his wife wife Sophie Gregoire (L) arrive to the Elbphilharmone for the dinner during the G20 Summit on July,7,2017 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday that he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, are separating.

The prime minister and his wife said in a joint statement posted to their official Instagram accounts that they had “many meaningful and difficult conversations” prior to their decision.

“As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other for everything we have built and will continue to build,” he wrote.

The couple asked for privacy out of respect for the children’s wellbeing.

