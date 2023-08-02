Bomb threat reported at Harris County jail

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a bomb threat for the Harris County Jail on Wednesday morning.
Houston police, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and SWAT team members are sweeping the building at 1200 Baker Street.
Authorities said there is no threat to the community, but advised people to avoid the area.
HCSO received a bomb threat today at 8:54 a.m. in the Harris County Jail located at 1200 Baker St. @houstonpolice, HCSO Bomb Squad, explosive-detection K9s, and SWAT are sweeping the building at this time. There is no threat to the community. Please avoid the area. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/eTjCdrX4On— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 2, 2023