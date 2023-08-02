93º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Bomb threat reported at Harris County jail

Amanda Cochran, Digital Special Projects Manager

Tags: bomb threat, Harris County Jail
Bomb threat reported at Harris County jail (KPRC)

HOUSTON – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a bomb threat for the Harris County Jail on Wednesday morning.

Houston police, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad and SWAT team members are sweeping the building at 1200 Baker Street.

Authorities said there is no threat to the community, but advised people to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Cochran is an Edward R. Murrow award-winning journalist. She specializes in Texas features, consumer and business news and local crime coverage.

email