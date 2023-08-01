85º
These 6 specific foods could lower your risk of heart disease

Kendyl Turner

Dr. Majid Basit, Cardiologist with Memorial Hermann, joins KPRC 2+ at 7 to share how a new study shows that people who eat certain foods had a reduction of cardiovascular events.

A recent study found 6 specific foods could lower your risk of heart disease. Previous research has often focused on the link between diet and heart health in Western cultures. A new study examined diet and heart health from people in low, middle and high-income countries. It concluded that people that ate certain foods had a reduction of cardiovascular events.

The foods include:

  • Fruit
  • Vegetables
  • Nuts
  • Dairy
  • Legumes
  • Fish

Dr. Majid Basit, cardiologist with Memorial Hermann, joined KPRC 2+ at 7 to share more about what the study found and why those foods are heart-healthy. You can watch the segment in the video player above, and see other ways you can stay heart-healthy.

