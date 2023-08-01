Houston Methodist named for 7th time in best hospitals ranking in the U.S.; Tied for No. 1 hospital in Texas

HOUSTON – In the latest U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll, Houston Methodist Hospital was named in the best hospitals in the country ranking for the seventh time and tied for the No. 1 hospital in Texas.

According to the report, this year is also the 31st year in a row that Houston Methodist Hospital has ranked in at least one specialty.

Houston Methodist Hospital is ranked in 10 specialties, with nine specialties ranked in the top 20, and two of those ranked in the top 5.

Houston Methodist ranked in more specialties than any other hospital in Houston.

The rankings were in Cancer (20 tied); Cardiology, Heart and Vascular surgery (14); Diabetes and Endocrinology (4); Gastroenterology/GI surgery (5); Geriatrics (15); Obstetrics and Gynecology (tied at 25); Neurology/Neurosurgery (11); Orthopedics (tied at 16); Pulmonology and Lung surgery (15); and Urology (16).

Also, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital ranked No. 9 in Texas and No. 5 in the Houston metro area and Houston Methodist Willowbrook ranked No. 24 in Texas (a five-way tie) and No. 8 in the Houston metro area (tie).

Additionally, Houston’s The Menninger Clinic is ranked among the top psychiatric hospital on U.S. News & World Report’s annual selection of Best Hospitals, increasing Menninger’s position three spots to 7th. Menninger has ranked consistently among the top 10 national psychiatry leaders by U.S. News & World Report for 33 years.