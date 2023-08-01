Federal government launches new website to help people save on their student loans

FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. This year's projected government budget deficit has jumped by $130 billion, due in part to a proposed change to student loan repayment plans and a series of bank rescues organized by federal regulators, the Congressional Budget Office said Friday.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

On Monday, the Department of Education launched a Beta website for the Biden administration’s new program which was created as an income-driven plan intended to lower monthly student loan payments and reduce the amount paid back over the lifetime of the loan.

Under the new plan, income and family size will determine the payments for current and future federal student loan borrowers with some payments dropping to zero dollars per month.

To qualify for zero-dollar payments, the income threshold has been increased from 150% to 225% of federal poverty guidelines, which translates to an annual income of $32,805 for a single borrower or $67,500 for a family of four.

Other borrowers could see their payments cut in half and canceled after at least 10 years of repayment when the program is in full effect next year.

The initiative comes after the Supreme Court’s decision in June, striking down President Biden’s loan forgiveness program.

But, the plan still comes at a cost to the federal government.

Estimates range from $138 billion to $361 billion over 10 years, depending on how many people sign up.

For more information on this program, visit StudentAid.gov.