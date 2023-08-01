8 charged, 6 in custody in ransom, human smuggling case; 2 suspects still on the run

HOUSTON – Eleven people were involved in a ransom and human smuggling case in Houston in March, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

Hamdani made the announcement and released details about the criminal operation alongside the FBI and the Houston Police Department.

What happened

On March 18, Alambar said a human smuggling operation was happening enroute to Houston when seven vehicles chased the truck full of migrants and started shooting. The incident left one migrant in severe condition and the rest were taken and held hostage at two Houston area hotels.

According to Alambar, over several days, the victims were threatened and beaten by the suspects. Videos of the beatings were reportedly sent to the migrants family members for ransom, in which two families paid a significant amount of money.

On March 23, gunfire broke out between FBI agents and the hostage-takers before daybreak, leading to one of the kidnappers being killed and another being arrested, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Agents with the FBI’s hostage rescue team were rescuing the migrants when the shots broke out, said James Smith, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Houston office, during a brief Thursday news conference where he took no questions.

Smith said one suspect was fatally shot while another suspect was taken into custody by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said he could not provide any information on the suspect as that person was arrested by the FBI.

Smith said agents rescued two people who were being held at a motel.

After the news conference, Whittmore told The Associated Press it was still his understanding that three people had been kidnapped. He referred questions on the discrepancy to the FBI. Smith did not address the discrepancy during his news conference.

