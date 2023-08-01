Cutting the confusion: WM’s vice president explains the do’s and don’ts of recycling

When it comes to recycling, 80% of Americans believe in its positive impact. Still, each year roughly two-thirds of all household recyclables, or about 32 million tons, are lost due to a lack of access to recycling or participation. In addition, further research shows 60% of people believe recycling is confusing, which can lead to tons of recyclable materials going to landfills. Consumers have questions: How clean must my bottles and cans be for recycling? Can I recycle my pizza boxes? Is my umbrella or punctured beach ball recyclable?

Cardboard, bottles, and cans are highly sought materials and have great end markets with growing demand. Still, when items that don’t belong are put in bins with them - like fireworks, propane tanks, and batteries – it can cause contamination and make the recyclables unsalvageable.

Brent Bell, WM’s Vice President of Recycling, joined KPRC 2+ at 7 to share more on the do’s and don’ts of recycling. And he also talks about how you can help make sure more material can be reused.