Bed Bath & Beyond comes back as an online retailer

Bed Bath & Beyond’s website relaunched Tuesday under its new owner, Overstock.com, breathing new life to the iconic home goods retailer declared bankrupt earlier this year.

The goal, said Overstock CEO Jonathan Johnson, is to combine Bed Bath’s brand name with Overstock’s business model “to create a business that can soar.”

Johnson said customers visiting the new website would see up to $50 of loyalty reward points reinstated from former Bed Bath & Beyond customer accounts — and a number of other perks like 20% off, and transfer of membership, along with all current rewards, for members of Club O, Overstock’s former loyalty program, to a new Welcome Rewards loyalty program; and 25% off initial purchases for anyone who downloads the new Bed Bath & Beyond mobile app.

