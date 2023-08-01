Ask Amy: Huge home insurance hike, denied coverage, help!

We keep hearing from you about the insane homeowner’s insurance market right now. People are getting quotes two and three times higher than what they are paying right now. Some people can’t even get coverage! What can you do?! I’m here to help.

Hundreds of customers in Houston can’t even find insurance coverage

The homeowner’s insurance industry is in such a mess right now. Major insurance companies have stopped writing policies altogether in Florida and California. We are feeling the fallout here.

Hundreds of people can’t get renewed right now

Leash Yu with Yu Insurance Agency says he has 300 customers right now whose insurance companies will not renew them. His advice - if your insurance company renews you, even if you have a higher premium, stick with them. Because if you go with a new carrier and a new policy - there are risks.

“They can cancel you for whatever reason they want to cancel you within the first 60 days of a new insurance policy. It’s called the discovery period. So the insurance carriers have a discovery period and if you shop your insurance every year, you’re subject to two months out of the year that you can get canceled for any reason whatsoever by the insurance carrier. Now is not the right time to be moving and be set being subject to that discovery period.”

Watch for bait-and-switch insurance quotes

You also have to watch for bait-and-switch quotes right now too. An insurance agent may quote you a low price and even send you a policy - but the Texas Department of Insurance allows companies to change the price anytime within the first 60 days of your new policy. Many companies are increasing those prices in the time period.

What can you do if you can’t get home insurance coverage?

Leash Yu from Yu Insurance Agency explains many of the lenders have what is called forced place insurance. If you can’t find coverage here is what to do:

-Call your lender and tell them you can’t find insurance

-They will activate forced place insurance

-Only covers collateral on the house (belongings not covered, liability not covered)

-Very expensive

One reason homeowner’s insurance is such a mess right now

After 2020 the average amount the insurance industry paid out each year has been $ 76 billion.

But before 2020, the average payout used to be $30 billion a year. Yu says one major storm this year could cause the market to collapse.

