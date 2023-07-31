‘Ultra rare’ Apple sneakers being sold for $50,000 by auctioneers

FILE - The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany, on Dec. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Calling all sneaker heads! A pair of “ultra rare” Apple sneakers is now being sold by Sotheby’s auctioneers for $50,000, which has been deemed as the highest price tag than any current Apple product.

The sneakers are described to have a rainbow Apple logo on the tongue and side. The shoes were custom-made for the company’s employee as a one-time giveaway at a National Sales Conference in the mid-1990s, according to CNN News.

“Having never reached the general public, this particular pair of sneakers is one of the most obscure in existence,” Sotheby’s said in its catalog.

In 1986, the “The Apple Collection” was released and featured mugs, umbrellas, bags, keyrings and even a sailboard, all emblazoned with the rainbow Apple logo, according to a catalog published that year.

The previous year, 22,000 people bought Apple shirts from the company, which were known as “white label products,” CNN reported.

