Sergeant with sheriff’s office sues Harris County after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by inmate at jail

Jeremiah Williams has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A sergeant with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has filed a lawsuit against Harris County and an inmate after she was sexually assaulted at a jail in 2021, authorities said.

The woman’s name has not been released. According to the lawsuit, she is suing the county and officials for not performing their ministerial duties to fund and staff the jails.

Inmate Jeremiah Williams was charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault in connection to a crime that happened at the jail on Baker Street in December of 2021.

The woman was alone at an administrative office in the building. Williams is accused of beating, raping, and choking the woman, according to the Harris County Deputies Union.

“She screamed and cried for help that never came to her aide due to the understaffing at the jail facility where she was employed,” the lawsuit stated.

Williams had committed other crimes including sex-related offenses.

This assault happened a little more than a month after a 19-year-old inmate with special needs was beaten and killed at the jail.

KPRC 2 reached out to the the sheriff’s office for a comment but has not received a response at this moment.