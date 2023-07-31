Man arrested after vehicle with blood, damage found 14 miles away from deadly Galleria-area hit-and-run crash

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash near the Galleria area early Monday.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 4800 block of Westheimer Road.

According to Houston police, the man was walking along the eastbound lanes of Westheimer Road near the 610 West Loop Frontage Road.

At some point, he was struck by a white-colored sedan. The driver did not stop and fled the scene, according to police.

Later, police said officers received a call from a woman who claimed she knew the driver who allegedly hit the victim.

That was when officers found the alleged driver with the vehicle 14 miles away from the scene. The vehicle appeared to have blood and damage to the front side.

Officers were led to believe the vehicle and the driver matched the description given. He was taken into custody.

The driver is expected to face the charge of failure to stop and render aid, among others.