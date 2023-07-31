Lori Vallow sentenced to life in prison in connection to murder of her 2 kids, husband’s ex-wife

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday, July 31, 2023, in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. (AP Photo/Kyle Green,File)

Lori Vallow was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the deaths of her two children and that of her husband’s previous wife, a case that drew national intrigue after her children disappeared nearly four years ago.

Lori Vallow was convicted in May in the murders of her kids, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, as well as conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Tammy Daybell. Before her sentencing, Lori Vallow addressed the court claiming that a near death experience allowed her to communicate with the “spirit world.”

