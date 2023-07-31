Houston Truck group donates more than $100k to Military Charity

Proving everything in Texas is bigger, a Houston truck club has donated more than $100,000 to Tomball-based veterans and active duty military charity, Boots For Troops. Houston Diesels started in 2015 with just a handful of diesel truck enthusiasts.

HOUSTON – Proving everything in Texas is bigger, a Houston truck club has donated more than $100,000 to Tomball-based veterans and active duty military charity, Boots For Troops. Houston Diesels started in 2015 with just a handful of diesel truck enthusiasts. Today, the group has more than 6,000 members whose sole mission is to raise money for local charities. They’ve donated more than $600,000 to dozens of organizations from MD Anderson to local dog rescue charities. This year, Houston Diesels donated all of the proceeds from the 7th annual Houston Diesels Beach Bash to Boots for Troops.

“We understand that some of us didn’t have the honor to serve, but we all believe that we all need to give back to them. Not just the veterans themselves or the active service members.. but their families as well,” said Arthur Latigo, chief operating officer of Houston Diesels.

KPRC 2 News was there for the big check donation- totaling $104,338. Boots for Troops sends custom care packages all over the world to troops serving abroad. Every package comes with a new pair of combat or uniform boots.

“It’s all about giving them a hug in a box while they’re away from home,” said Boots for Troops Co-founder Jimmy Rogers. He said the big donation will be used in part to train their third service dog that will be given to a veteran in need.

If you’d like to get involved with Boots for Troops, either by volunteering or donating, you can check them out here.