Highway 90 closed for several hours due to fuel leak caused by 3-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler near Rosenberg

A fuel leak has shutdown the westbound lanes of Highway 90 and FM 1875 following a major accident involving an 18-wheeler, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A fuel leak has shutdown the westbound lanes of Highway 90 and FM 1875 following a major accident involving an 18-wheeler, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

The three-vehicle crash was reported around 10:18 a.m. It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

SKY 2 aerials shows the heavily damaged 18-wheeler crashed into a gate, leaving debris on the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said the highway is expected to be closed for several hours as crews work to clean up the fuel leak and debris.

Traffic on FM 1975 and Highway 90 westbound was diverted onto Spur 10.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area until scene was cleared.