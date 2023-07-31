Angus Cloud, star of HBO’s ‘Euphoria,’ dies at 25

Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Angus Cloud, a fan favorite from HBO’s “Euphoria” series, has died at the age of 25, his family said in a statement Monday.

Cloud buried his father a week ago and “intensely struggled” with the loss, his family said.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement said. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

