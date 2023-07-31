2 women charged after fight outside party ends with woman’s ear bitten off

(From left to right): Macy Regan, 23, was charged with felony battery causing bodily harm; and Dixie Stiles, 18, was charged with battery, touch or strike.

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two Florida women were charged following a fight that led to one woman’s ear being bitten off, according to Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an assault and battery call at a house party in the 6530 block of Olokee Street in Callaway.

According to authorities, a party was thrown by unsupervised minors. The fight, which involved several men in the yard of the party, was reported just after midnight.

Deputies said Regan attempted to leave the party and walk to her home when she was confronted by Stiles, who was attending the party as well. Stiles reportedly accused Regan of stealing alcohol and vape pens.

During the confrontation, Regan pulled out a 9mm handgun from her waistband, according to deputies. Stiles then shoved the firearm away and a physical fight broke out.

During the fight, officials said Regan bit the top of Stiles’ ear off. Both received multiple bruises and lacerations during the brawl.

Deputies said Stiles’ ear was unable to be re-attached.

Both were arrested and booked into jail.