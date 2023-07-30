Crews investigating fire at home in Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire near the Damon community in Fort Bend County Saturday.

According to the Fort Bend County Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire happened at a home in the 18300 block of River Oaks Road.

Several fire departments, including the Needville Fire Department, responded to the scene.

Crews said the fire is under control and they are currently working to extinguish hot spots still burning in the structure.

No injuries have been reported.