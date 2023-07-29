Museum commemorates National Buffalo Soldiers Day with free community event

(Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum hosted a free community event Saturday in honor of National Buffalo Soldiers Day.

Dozens of families gathered at the museum to commemorate the first African-American army units, formed 157 years ago.

Visitors learned about the stories and contributions of African-Americans in the military.

Organizers said the event was a perfect opportunity for families to engage with history and the ongoing sacrifices of modern day buffalo soldiers.

