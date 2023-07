HOUSTON – A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a crash in south Houston Friday.

Police said it happened around 11 p.m. in the 6600 block of Del Rio Street.

Sgt. Matthew Sudduth with the Houston Police Department said the man was driving the Tesla when he lost control and crashed into a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition is unknown.