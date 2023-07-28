More alleged victims? Man accused in child sex assault arrested in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Montgomery County authorities arrested a 62-year-old man who they say sexually abused a young child over several years.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Mark Wayne Shorten of Splendora sexually abused a child between 2009 and 2002 in Montgomery County. He is also accused in both Montgomery County and Liberty County, but it’s unclear if it involved the same child.

Authorities called the investigation and subsequent arrest of Shorten on July 26 the results of a “lengthy and complicated investigation.”

Shorten is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with bonds totaling $1,500,000. He is charged with one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and two counts of sexual assault in Montgomery and liberty County.

MCSO advised that this is still an ongoing investigation, and it is unknown if there are any other victims. If anyone has information about other potential victims or potential criminal activities of Mark Shorten, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option 3 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 392-STOP (7867) and reference case number 22A238124.