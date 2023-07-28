Houston police officers involved in shooting with suspect in southwest Houston

The Houston Police Department said officers were involved in a shooting with a suspect in southwest Houston Thursday evening.

According to police, the incident happened around 8:52 p.m.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and tried to pull the suspect over in the 6600 block of Dunlap. The suspect fled and eventually ended up in the 5800 block of Dashwood.

Details are limited at this time, but at some point during the incident, officers opened fire on the suspect.

The officers rendered aid to the suspect until EMS arrived. The suspect was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital. The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

No officers were injured.