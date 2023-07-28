Brazen burglars caught on camera minutes apart targeting two Meyerland homes

At least two families living in Meyerland have been hit by thieves this week and, using surveillance video, they’ve realized the same brazen burglars broke in using the same tactics just a few minutes apart.

HARRIS COUNTY – At least two families living in Meyerland have been hit by thieves this week and, using surveillance video, they’ve realized the same brazen burglars broke in using the same tactics just a few minutes apart.

It took less than 15 seconds and a few swift kicks for the pair of robbers to break down the back door of the first home near Indigo Street and South Rice Avenue on Monday around 12:20 p.m.

“You have such a helpless feeling because you see him doing it and you can’t do a thing about it,” the homeowner, who asked KPRC 2 not to identify him, said.

He came home after only about an hour away to a ransacked bedroom. The thieves went through as much, as quickly as they could.

Before they were able to get through the back door, they tried another back door several times before ripping the door handle off, surveillance video showed.

After being robbed seven years ago, the homeowner had installed a security latch on that door, which he recommended for everyone.

Unfortunately, he didn’t have that on the door the thieves were able to access. Within three minutes, they left with thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry and something that resembled a jewelry box.

“That’s a silver game case that my wife has for a Chinese tile game called Mahjong,” he said.

The thieves ran to South Rice Avenue as a car pulled up and they hopped in, before heading south toward Braeswood Boulevard.

“My Ring alarm went off,” another homeowner, who asked KPRC 2 not to identify him, said.

Within minutes, the thieves hit another Meyerland home off of North Braeswood Boulevard. Surveillance video showed them checking the front door before walking around the back and breaking in through a back door.

“They knew what they were doing, and the video shows they both had gloves on,” that homeowner said.

The thieves raided his room and stole more jewelry, including his grandmother-in-law’s charm bracelet.

“There’s just anger and frustration,” he said.

After a few minutes inside, the thief in bright green shorts and a hat ran to his waiting getaway car with an entire dresser drawer. The other thief, in ripped jean shorts, ran behind with more stolen items.

Their crimes appeared to be done by 12:30 p.m., based on surveillance video timestamps. Both burglaries have been reported to Houston police and the Precinct 5 Constable’s Office.

Both homeowners, who are now coincidentally connected, want the culprits caught.

“You feel so angry because, you know, your home is your safe place. That’s where you’re safe in life and now you don’t feel safe in your home,” the first robbery victim said.

If you recognize the suspects, contact Crime Stoppers.