Teen who went missing nearly 4 years ago shows up at Montana police station

A major search for a 14-year-old girl who disappeared from the Phoenix area over three years ago came to a happy end when the young woman, now 18, reported to a police station in Montana, officials said Wednesday.

Alicia Navarro went to the small town near the Canadian border recently and said she is the girl who vanished from her Glendale, Arizona, home on Sept. 15, 2019, Glendale police said.

“She is by all accounts safe, she is by all accounts healthy, and she is by all accounts happy,” Jose Santiago, a spokesman for Glendale police, told reporters at a news conference.

This case is far from being closed. We are continuing to investigate her whereabouts for the last four years and will do so alongside our Federal partners. Alicia is asking for privacy at this time.

