Man found dead with gunshot wound in west Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot at a west Houston neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Houston Police Department.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5800 block of Val Verde Steet near Chimney Rock Road shortly after 6 a.m.
Police said officers found a man unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died.
No additional injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide the latest details as soon as we receive them.
