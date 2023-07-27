88º
Man found dead with gunshot wound in west Houston neighborhood

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Crime, Houston, Harris County
An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot at a west Houston neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Houston Police Department. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot at a west Houston neighborhood Thursday morning, according to Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5800 block of Val Verde Steet near Chimney Rock Road shortly after 6 a.m.

Police said officers found a man unresponsive with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

No additional injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. KPRC 2 will provide the latest details as soon as we receive them.

