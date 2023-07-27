Manatee dies of injuries from sexual encounter with his brother at Florida aquarium

A manatee who died in a Florida aquarium earlier this year suffered fatal injuries caused by sex with the aquatic mammal’s brother, officials said.

Hugh, 38, died unexpectedly on April 29 at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, and the marine institution this week shed more light on the animal’s passing, saying the injury was likely the result of sex with his brother, Buffett.

Mote insisted that Hugh’s handlers never believed he was in any danger.

