Manatee dies of injuries from sexual encounter with his brother at Florida aquarium

The marine mammals are “not too meticulous about who their partners are,” an expert said.

David K. Li, NBC NEWS

Hugh the manatee passed away in April. (Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium)

A manatee who died in a Florida aquarium earlier this year suffered fatal injuries caused by sex with the aquatic mammal’s brother, officials said.

Hugh, 38, died unexpectedly on April 29 at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, and the marine institution this week shed more light on the animal’s passing, saying the injury was likely the result of sex with his brother, Buffett.

Mote insisted that Hugh’s handlers never believed he was in any danger.

