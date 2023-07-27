Firefighter injured while battling blaze at north Harris County apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – One firefighter was injured and several residents were displaced after a blaze broke out in north Harris County Wednesday night.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office, crews were dispatched to an ongoing fire at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Cypress Station.

HCFMO investigators are on scene assisting Ponderosa FD with an apartment fire in the 500 block of Cypress Station. 1 person was treated and released on scene. 1 firefighter was transported. 16 units impacted. pic.twitter.com/2BQxp40I4w — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) July 27, 2023

Units arrived to find fire coming through the roof of the apartments. Security at the apartments were able to help get residents out before fire crews arrived.

Investigators said a firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion and one person was treated and released at the scene.

It took firefighters about a hour and 15 minutes to knock down the bulk of the flames.

It is not known how the fire started, but it appears there was furniture on fire on a balcony.

In addition, at least 16 units were impacted.

The Ponderosa Fire Department assisted HCFMO in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.