Conroe man sentenced to 75 years in prison for sexually abusing child for years, starting when she was 9 years old

On Monday, July 24, 2023, Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Assistant District Attorney Darian Etienne and Chief Prosecutor Laura Bond selected a jury for the offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in the State of Texas v. Baltazar Fuentes in the 9th District Court, Judge Phil Grant presiding.

HOUSTON – A 46-year-old Conroe man has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for repeatedly sexually assaulting one of his family members when she was 9 years old, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

Baltazar Fuentes was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. Between 2018 and 2021, he is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the child.

Authorities said the child spoke up about the abuse in 2021, and a jury convicted Fuentes in 2023 after less than an hour of deliberating.

During the punishment phase, officials said the jury heard evidence of three prior misdemeanor cases and the jury considered the lasting impact on the victim.

“This defendant betrayed someone he should have been protecting. Even worse, her own mother did nothing to keep her safe. The jury’s verdict guarantees that she, and any other children, will be safe,” Prosecutor Darian Etienne said.

When KPRC 2 inquired about the mother, officials said the mother did not believe her daughter when she told her about the assault and even testified at court that she did not believe her daughter. The mother has not been charged.

Fuentes will not be eligible for parole until after serving at least 30 years.