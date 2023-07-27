4 people shot at northeast Harris County apartment complex

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Four people were shot at a northeast Harris County apartment complex Thursday.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a complex at 5350 Aeropark Drive.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to a shooting at an apt complex at 5350 Aeropark. Preliminary: it appears two groups, ranging in ages 16-20, were talking to each other in/out of a vehicle when shots were fired amongst the group. Four males sustained gunshot wounds. Three

1/2 pic.twitter.com/C6cB8UnsYE — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 27, 2023

The sheriff’s office said it appears two groups of people, ranging in age from 16 to 20, were talking to each other in and out of a vehicle when shots were fired amongst the group.

Four people sustained gunshot wounds. Among the four, it is said that three of them are in fair condition, while the fourth may be in serious condition.