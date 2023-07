HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy was hospitalized after a crash in north Harris County Thursday.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, deputies were responding to an in-progress weapons disturbance when two patrol units were involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Kuykendahl Road and Rhodes Road.

One deputy and a civilian were taken to a hospital.

The constable’s office is asking people to avoid the area at this time.