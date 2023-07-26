Rudy Giuliani concedes he made ‘false’ statements about Georgia election workers, NBC News reports

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 21: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani makes an appearance in support of fellow Republican Curtis Sliwa who is running for NYC mayor on June 21, 2021 in New York City. The Guardian Angels founder has said he will rollback bail reforms, support police and keep Rikers Island open rather than following the current plans to close it. Sliwa is running against Fernando Mateo, president of the New York State Federation of Taxi Drivers with the winner facing off against the winner of the Democratic primary. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Rudy Giuliani conceded in a court filing Tuesday that he made “false” statements about two Georgia 2020 election workers in a filing related to their lawsuit about baseless claims of fraud that he made against them.

“Defendant Giuliani, for the purposes of litigation only, does not contest that, to the extent the statements were statements of fact and other wise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false,” Giuliani wrote in a signed stipulation that he said was intended to “avoid unnecessary expenses in litigating what he believes to be unnecessary disputes.”

Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, have said their lives were turned upside down when conspiracy theorists, as well as then-President Donald Trump and his ally Giuliani, claimed Freeman and her daughter had committed election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. A heavily edited, brief clip of security footage was widely circulated online and by Trump allies as supposed proof.

