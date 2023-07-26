97º
Houston has a new alcohol-free zone. Here’s where and why.

Debbie Strauss, Special Projects Producer

Bill Barajas, Anchor/Reporter

Faith Braverman, KPRC

HOUSTON – Houston now has its first alcohol-free zone near a daycare.

The ordinance was passed Wednesday, July 26 during the city council meeting. It goes into effect immediately.

It’s specifically for The Heights neighborhood, near The Heights Preschool, off Oxford.

HERE’S THE MAP

Houston's First Alcohol Free Zone Near Daycare

The current state law automatically bans alcohol sales from within 300 feet of a school, church or public hospital. However, individual daycares must request this restriction.

Wednesday starting at 4 p.m., Bill Barajas heads out to the neighborhood to see what this really means for families and businesses.

READ THE ORDINANCE BELOW

