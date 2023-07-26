Houston has a new alcohol-free zone. Here’s where and why.

HOUSTON – Houston now has its first alcohol-free zone near a daycare.

The ordinance was passed Wednesday, July 26 during the city council meeting. It goes into effect immediately.

It’s specifically for The Heights neighborhood, near The Heights Preschool, off Oxford.

HERE’S THE MAP

The current state law automatically bans alcohol sales from within 300 feet of a school, church or public hospital. However, individual daycares must request this restriction.

Wednesday starting at 4 p.m., Bill Barajas heads out to the neighborhood to see what this really means for families and businesses.

READ THE ORDINANCE BELOW

