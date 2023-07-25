TikToker who debunked Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ video receives racist, violent hate mail

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 16: Jason Aldean performs during Keith Urban's Fourth annual We're All For The Hall benefit concert at Bridgestone Arena on April 16, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

A graphic designer and activist who made TikTok content debunking the claim by Jason Aldean that his controversial music video only uses “real news footage” has been facing a wave of racist and violent hate mail by defenders of his song.

Destinee Stark is among the first who publicly criticized Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” for the song’s lyrics and for featuring a Tennessee courthouse where a Black teenager was lynched in 1927. A former fan of the country star, Stark first heard the song about two weeks ago and then saw the music video.

The more she thought about the words and images, the angrier she became, Stark told NBC News on Monday.

“I get online all the time and I share my, like, opinions online all the time. It’s, you know, something that I do,” Stark said. “And that first video that I made, I posted it at like ... 11:30 p.m. ... I didn’t think it would go anywhere. And I woke up to like thousands of messages about it.”

Read more from NBC News.