Small plane crashes into house in Central Texas, 3 hospitalized

GEORGETOWN, Texas – Three people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed into a house in Central Texas on Sunday.

The incident happened just before 12 p.m. in Georgetown, Texas, according to the local fire department.

The plane crashed into an empty two-story house. There were three people on the plane, and they were taken to the hospital. Authorities did not identify them.

KVUE said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening. Air traffic control audio from KVUE showed the crash may have been caused by an engine failure.

Shannon Hayes lived in the neighborhood.

“Some of the neighbors ran over. Two people climbed out of the airplane onto the roof and were asking for ladders while I was on the phone with 911,” she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is conducting an investigation.

Three people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed into a house in Central Texas on Sunday. (Georgetown Texas Fire Department)