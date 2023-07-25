88º
Police investigating body found near Memorial Park softball field

Cynthia Miranda, Digital Content Producer

A body was found on Tuesday near Memorial Park in west Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A body was found on Tuesday near Memorial Park in west Houston.

Houston police officers were dispatched around 7:33 a.m. to the 6500 block of Memorial Drive. The body was found in a wooded area by an old softball field.

Officers are still at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and many details have not been released at the moment. It is unknown how the person died.

Another body was also found at Memorial Park in February, however, police did not provide an update on that case.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.

Cynthia Miranda graduated from UT Austin and is a proud Houstonian. She is passionate about covering breaking news and community stories. Cynthia previously covered elections, the historic 2021 Texas winter storm, and other news in East Texas. In addition to writing, she also loves going to concerts, watching movies, and cooking with her family.

