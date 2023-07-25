Police investigating body found near Memorial Park softball field

A body was found on Tuesday near Memorial Park in west Houston.

Houston police officers were dispatched around 7:33 a.m. to the 6500 block of Memorial Drive. The body was found in a wooded area by an old softball field.

Officers are still at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation, and many details have not been released at the moment. It is unknown how the person died.

Another body was also found at Memorial Park in February, however, police did not provide an update on that case.

KPRC 2 is working to get the latest information.