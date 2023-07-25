Human skeletal remains found in wooded area near Katy Freeway

HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human skeletal remains were reportedly found in a wooded area near the Katy Freeway Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 18300 block of Katy Freeway around 5:30 p.m. after a citizen found the bones.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed the bones were human remains shortly after the discovery.

It’s not clear how the skeletal remains ended up in the wooded area, but deputies said they are working to learn more.