HPD: ‘No uptick’ in Memorial Park car break-ins despite social media reports

The neighborhood social media site “Nextdoor” recently featured a fairly spirited post about motor vehicle burglaries (car break-ins) at Houston’s Memorial Park, but the Houston Police Department, the agency that patrols the park, said Tuesday they have not noticed an uptick in incidents.

HOUSTON – The neighborhood social media site Nextdoor recently featured a fairly spirited post about motor vehicle burglaries (car break-ins) at Houston’s Memorial Park, but the Houston Police Department, the agency that patrols the park, said Tuesday they have not noticed an uptick in incidents.

On Tuesday, KPRC 2 took note of a police presence in the park. Officers in cars and on bicycles routinely patrol the area.

The Memorial Park Conservancy, the entity that oversees the park and its improvements, sent the following message:

The safety and security of our visitors is our top priority and a matter that is given constant consideration in the operation of Memorial Park.

Memorial Park Conservancy maintains a close working relationship with the Houston Police Department and other law enforcement officials to ensure that the appropriate security measures are being taken to provide and maintain a safe environment at our Park.

We encourage visitors to report suspicious activity immediately to Houston Police Department.

Following are some basic personal safety tips while you are parked and or entering your vehicles that will help prevent common crimes of opportunity:

▪ Keep all personal belongings out of sight or take them with you.

▪ Lock your vehicle

▪ If you are a victim of a robbery, or if you witness one, cooperate and report the incident to HPD