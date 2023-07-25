Calling all plant parents: The Plant Project brings PLANTchella back to Houston. Here’s what you need to know

HOUSTON – The Plant Project announced is bringing PLANTchella back to Houston where residents can gather in celebration of plants, community, culture and people.

The free three-day weekend event will begin on July 28 and will be located at 888 Westheimer Rd., Suite 159, the Montrose Collective.

PLANTchella, sponsored by Topo Chica and Walefin Gin, will be filled with drinks, workshops, demos, kid activities and more.

The Plant Project, which is the first Black woman-owned plant shop in Texas, will also give away 100 free plants for its Adopt-a-Plant Houston Green Initiative.

Here’s what to expect from the event, per release:

Friday, July 28 - Day one

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The evening will be dedicated to BLOOMING. Plants, Sips, Vibes & Vinyl. Guests will enjoy Handcrafted Botanical Cocktails Plant Joy and, of course, music by award-winning Houston DJ SuperJay.

Guest will also enjoy a DIY Floral Bar with Beloved Society Design, along with The Art of Sound Bath & Meditation with Holistics in Houston.

Saturday, July 29 - Day two

Time: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

A beautiful afternoon is dedicated to community, culture, plants and feeling good. Growing with our hands, hearts, body & soul.

Guest will enjoy a complimentary Fall Gardening Demo to take our mind off the heat.

Pops & Prosecco with Wonder Pop & Traveling Spirit Bar to cool down.

FLOURISH: Plant Care & Self Care 101 Workshop with Flourish Plant Food. Truly a day dedicated to getting back to the roots, beauty & growth of both self and nature.

The Fun doesn’t stop there-guest will get hands on with an exciting free RHAPSODY IN GREEN: Matcha Making 101 Workshop with Casita Coffee.

Sunday, July 30 - Day three

Time: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has dedicated July 30 as “THE PLANT PROJECT DAY,” according to the release. A Congressional recognition was given for being The First Black Woman Plant Shop in Texas by Shelia Jackson Lee.

The day will focus on community, plant joy and the beauty of creating a greener tomorrow, with the highlights of the “Adopt A Plant Texas” green initiative, highlighting the importance of having a plant in every home and ensuring this happens no matter your background, race, style, sex, religion and more.

Guests can also enjoy the Topo Chico Bar, a Kid Botanical Painting Station with The Mercantile Project.

Complimentary Leaf Shine in our LEAF Lounge sponsored by Flourish Complimentary Cocktails with Traveling Spirit Bar. Music by DJ SuperJay and Local Vendor Bazaar that will highlight Women of Color Small Businesses. Such as November Maker, LA PLANTA & Signature Sudz to name few.

Tickets for each day of PLANTChella are not required, but are recommended, and are available for FREE. Click here for more information about the event.