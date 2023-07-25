Alligators don’t make good pets! Texas man receives citation after baby alligator kept in 4-gallon aquarium at home

Nacogdoches Police Department alerted Texas Game Warden Sean Reneau of a baby alligator kept at a local residence in a 40-gallon aquarium.

Officers alerted Texas Game Warden Sean Reneau regarding a baby alligator being kept at a local residence in a 40-gallon tank.

Officers responded to the home on a separate matter and the alligator disappeared from its tank, police said. When Reneau arrived at the home, he spoke to the homeowner and assisted in finding the gator.

The hatchling was later found hidden in a blue tub in the backyard.

The owner of the home confessed that he found the alligator at a river, picked it up and took him home as a pet.

According to Texas Game Wardens, based on its size, it was determined by Reneau that the gator hatched just a week or two before and had only been in the possession of humans for a couple of days.

The man was given a citation for possession of American alligator. The Game Warden said the gator was relocated to the place where it was found.

“In the early summer, hatchlings are easy to find and identify by their unique calls. That call isn’t for you, it’s for their mama. Please leave them be and let their mothers care for them,” the Game Warden’s post read.