Registered sex offender arrested after police say he was found partially naked, touching himself outside woman’s home

FREEPORT – A 51-year-old registered sex offender has been arrested once again after police say he was found partially naked and touching himself outside a woman’s home in Freeport.

Marcus Glen Williams has since been charged with burglary of a habitation, assault against an elderly person, and indecent exposure. his bond was set at $65,000.

On Wednesday, June 19, officers responded to reports of an intruder inside a residence located in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street around 11:12 p.m.

“While en route to the location, responding officers were provided with a description of a tall, naked male fleeing from the residence through an alleyway,” Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said. “A subject matching the description provided was located in the 1300 block of West Eighth Street.”

When police contacted the resident, she told them she was taking her trash out and saw a man standing on her porch. She said the man was partially nude and exposing his genitalia while performing a sex act.

She then confronted the man and told him to leave or she would grab a weapon. When she turned to go back inside of her home, the woman said, the man approached her and grabbed her from behind while placing his hand over her mouth.

The woman told officers she screamed as the man attempted to force her inside the home.

Neighbors saw the incident and called 911.