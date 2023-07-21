FULL LIST: Traeday celebrations: Go inside the Trae tha Truth weekend of community events

HOUSTON – Frazier Othel Thompson III, better known by his stage name Trae tha Truth, is holding his now-annual event Traeday this weekend.

The rapper and record executive once celebrated simply Traeday -- celebrated on just one day, July 22 -- but it has expanded to a weekend-long celebration of doing good in the community.

Here are events planned for this weekend:

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Community event

Senior Takeover

Private location

11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.

Homeless Cool Off

Giving ice cream and cold products to the homeless

Downtown Houston

11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Beygood Women’s Empowerment Event

Private location

5 p.m. -7 p.m.

Break Life/Rage Room

private location

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

Trae tha Truth Roast

Match Theatre

3400 Main Street

11 p.m. -2 a.m.

Club Basement

1911 Bagby

2 a.m. - Until

After Hours Party

Area 29

9301 Bissonnet

SATURDAY

11 a.m. -1 p.m.

Shoe Pop-up Release

Centrl Sply

2315 Post Oak Blvd

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Traeday Family Funday

Aveva Stadium

12131 Kirby Drive

9 p.m.-11 p.m.

“Sole” Movie Premiere

Match Theatre

3400 Main St.

11 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Velvet Room

2208 Main St.

2a.m.- Until

After Hours Party

Trae and Friends Private Event

La Vie

2020 Leeland St.

SUNDAY

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Celebrity Dodgeball

ABN vs. MMG

University of Houston Practice Facility

3820 Helman St. Parking Lot 12 B

4-6 p.m.

Kickback Dayparty

Crave Restaurant and Lounge

516 Westheimer Road

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Funny by Nature Comedy Festival

White Oak Music Hall

2915 N. Main St.

11p.m. -2 a.m.

Traeday Grand Finale

The Address

333 Raleigh St.

2 a.m. - Until

After After Party

P10 - The Perfect 10 Gentlemen’s Club

6134 Richmond Ave.