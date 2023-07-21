FULL LIST: Traeday celebrations: Go inside the Trae tha Truth weekend of community events

HOUSTON – Frazier Othel Thompson III, better known by his stage name Trae tha Truth, is holding his now-annual event Traeday this weekend.
The rapper and record executive once celebrated simply Traeday -- celebrated on just one day, July 22 -- but it has expanded to a weekend-long celebration of doing good in the community.
Here are events planned for this weekend:
FRIDAY
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
Community event
Senior Takeover
Private location
11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m.
Homeless Cool Off
Giving ice cream and cold products to the homeless
Downtown Houston
11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Beygood Women’s Empowerment Event
Private location
5 p.m. -7 p.m.
Break Life/Rage Room
private location
9 p.m.-11 p.m.
Trae tha Truth Roast
Match Theatre
3400 Main Street
11 p.m. -2 a.m.
Club Basement
1911 Bagby
2 a.m. - Until
After Hours Party
Area 29
9301 Bissonnet
SATURDAY
11 a.m. -1 p.m.
Shoe Pop-up Release
Centrl Sply
2315 Post Oak Blvd
3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Traeday Family Funday
Aveva Stadium
12131 Kirby Drive
9 p.m.-11 p.m.
“Sole” Movie Premiere
Match Theatre
3400 Main St.
11 p.m. - 2 a.m.
Velvet Room
2208 Main St.
2a.m.- Until
After Hours Party
Trae and Friends Private Event
La Vie
2020 Leeland St.
SUNDAY
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Celebrity Dodgeball
ABN vs. MMG
University of Houston Practice Facility
3820 Helman St. Parking Lot 12 B
4-6 p.m.
Kickback Dayparty
Crave Restaurant and Lounge
516 Westheimer Road
7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Funny by Nature Comedy Festival
White Oak Music Hall
2915 N. Main St.
11p.m. -2 a.m.
Traeday Grand Finale
The Address
333 Raleigh St.
2 a.m. - Until
After After Party
P10 - The Perfect 10 Gentlemen’s Club
6134 Richmond Ave.