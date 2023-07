Discovery Green is changing the color of its lights to pink on Friday night to help celebrate the release of the new Warner Bros. Pictures movie “Barbie,” which opens in theaters on Friday.

The park also added signs with the Barbie “B” on them for decoration.

The pink lights will be up from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for the community to see.

The film is directed by Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig and stars Oscar nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.