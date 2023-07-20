Walmart offering 50% off their new membership program for those on government assistance

Walmart has launched a new way for customers to save big on groceries and necessities.

According to a news release, Walmart+ Assist, Walmart’s new membership program, allows people who receive government assistance, such as SNAP benefits, to get 50% off a monthly or annual Walmart+ membership.

The program is available for new and existing subscribers at $6.47 a month (normally $12.95 monthly) or $49 a year ($98 yearly)

To qualify, members must visit Walmart.com/Plus/Assist to verify your eligibility via SheerID. Existing members who qualify will receive a prorated refund at the new price and start immediately.

Walmart+, launched in 2020, provides free grocery delivery, free shipping with no order minimum, and free streaming with Paramount+.

