Knife-wielding woman accused of stabbing 2 other women during argument at apartment complex

HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a 36-year-old who stabbed two other women Tuesday during an argument at an apartment complex, according to the Houston Police Department.

Athiena Candice Jackson has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The stabbing was reported at 9:35 p.m. in the 700 block of Coolwood Drive.

Jackson reportedly got into an argument with a 29-year-old woman and a 32-year-old woman at the apartment complex. At some point, Jackson and one of the women began to fight and Jackson pulled out a knife or other sharp object and stabbed the woman, police said.

After the fight stopped, police said Jackson then attacked the second woman and stabbed her.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and the victims were taken to area hospitals.

Jackson was taken into custody and transported to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.